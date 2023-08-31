Karpus Management Inc. Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Growth for Good Acquisition were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Growth for Good Acquisition by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Growth for Good Acquisition Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of Growth for Good Acquisition stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

About Growth for Good Acquisition

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

