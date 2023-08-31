Karpus Management Inc. Sells 12,077 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,077 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,863,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 464,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,034,734 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 118,736 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 152,721 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 343,520 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 17,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 307,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 50,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MFM opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $5.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

