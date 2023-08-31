Karpus Management Inc. Sells 1,801 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $96.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average is $93.61. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $99.53. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

