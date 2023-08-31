Karpus Management Inc. Sells 3,625 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 49,130 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 517,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

AGG opened at $96.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $101.44.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

