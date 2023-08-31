Karpus Management Inc. Takes $343,000 Position in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of bleuacacia by 15.7% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,481,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 201,315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in bleuacacia by 80.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 431,781 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in bleuacacia by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 749,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in bleuacacia by 760.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 618,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 547,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in bleuacacia during the first quarter worth approximately $5,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Get bleuacacia alerts:

bleuacacia Stock Performance

Shares of bleuacacia stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. bleuacacia ltd has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.

About bleuacacia

bleuacacia ( NASDAQ:BLEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Free Report)

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for bleuacacia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bleuacacia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.