Karpus Management Inc. Takes $435,000 Position in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $824,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition by 344.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,634,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,895,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Price Performance

BRD opened at $10.60 on Thursday. Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

About Beard Energy Transition Acquisition

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating on electric power grid opportunities associated with energy transition infrastructure buildout.

