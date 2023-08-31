Karpus Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 15,733.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,693,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 811.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 397,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 353,697 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC lifted its position in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 87.3% during the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 374,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 174,500 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 3.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 309,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IVCP opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

