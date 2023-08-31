Kellogg (NYSE:K) Position Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kellogg by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 402.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.3 %

K stock opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.64.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 94.40%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,831,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,550,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,088,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.42.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

