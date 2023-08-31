King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VEA opened at $45.89 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

