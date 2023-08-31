King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,965 shares of company stock worth $1,882,113. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $139.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $156.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

