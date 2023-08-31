King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,854,820,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,232,804,000 after acquiring an additional 57,862 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK opened at $695.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $703.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

