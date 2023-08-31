King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $108.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.82. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $97.74 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on CPT. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

