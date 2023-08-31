King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 8.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

NYSE MPLX opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.28%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

