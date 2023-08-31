King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Natera by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $38,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,602.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $141,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,824,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $38,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,602.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,628. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $59.10 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. Natera had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

