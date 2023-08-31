King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.04 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $209.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.96. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

