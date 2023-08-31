King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,969 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.41% of GSI Technology worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the first quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp increased its position in GSI Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in GSI Technology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 429,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares during the period. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSI Technology Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of GSIT stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSI Technology ( NASDAQ:GSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 64.90%. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSI Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

GSI Technology Profile

(Free Report)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Featured Articles

