King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $459,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $92.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

