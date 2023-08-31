King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $585,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ASML by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,552,000 after acquiring an additional 79,487 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,698,000 after acquiring an additional 177,339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after acquiring an additional 996,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $669.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $264.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $694.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $673.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

Get Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.