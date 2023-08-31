King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. RENASANT Bank raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Argus lowered their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet cut Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:DG opened at $157.69 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.42. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.