King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Motco acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock worth $1,395,423,079. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AIG

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.