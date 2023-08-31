King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.97.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,638. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OMC. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

