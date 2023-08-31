King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.50. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.48%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

