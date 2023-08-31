King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $248,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP stock opened at $140.59 on Thursday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $145.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $165.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.43 and a 200 day moving average of $130.30.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

