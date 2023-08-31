King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8,284.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.1 %

PNC opened at $120.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $170.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

