King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,408,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,701,000 after acquiring an additional 166,521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 635.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 107,897 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,671,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,230,000 after acquiring an additional 412,519 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 25.6% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NLY opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -62.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

