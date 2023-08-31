King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 33,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

