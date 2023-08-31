King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 29,613 Shares of The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,613 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.35% of The Arena Group worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Arena Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of The Arena Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

The Arena Group Price Performance

AREN stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $100.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.29. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 29,598 shares of The Arena Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,593.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,261,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 34,615 shares of company stock valued at $121,153 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

The Arena Group Company Profile

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

Featured Stories

