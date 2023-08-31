King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 2,820 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 51,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,196,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $144.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.46 and a 200-day moving average of $140.28. The firm has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.