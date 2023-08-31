King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.12% of eGain worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in eGain by 503.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of eGain by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of eGain by 388.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain Trading Up 0.6 %

eGain stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.31 and a beta of 0.60. eGain Co. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EGAN. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of eGain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on eGain

About eGain

(Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.