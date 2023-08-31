King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 104 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,811 shares of company stock valued at $46,792,773. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $339.00 to $485.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $434.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $430.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

