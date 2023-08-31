King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 11,462 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,462 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 5,523.1% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 544,355 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 545.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 254,850 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 776.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 123,651 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,376,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,286,000 after acquiring an additional 88,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBSI. StockNews.com started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,500 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $50,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,296.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $918.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 29.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Southside Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.