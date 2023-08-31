King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $74.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.40.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.