King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 329 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $3,823,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $2,240,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $125.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The company has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

