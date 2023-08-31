King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 570 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.566 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.