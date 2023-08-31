King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 874 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,754 shares of company stock worth $10,724,488. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW stock opened at $77.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $98.35.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

