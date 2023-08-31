King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes $227,000 Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of IEP stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $55.10.

Icahn Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. Analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -155.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

