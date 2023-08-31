King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 708 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after purchasing an additional 689,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after purchasing an additional 646,679 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 871,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,129,000 after purchasing an additional 334,363 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,945,000 after purchasing an additional 317,527 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.53.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $293.66 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.11 and a 52-week high of $375.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

