King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 250.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.92. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

