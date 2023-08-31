Lamar Advertising (LAMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on September 29th

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%.

Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising has a dividend payout ratio of 95.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $7.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $91.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $111.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Stories

