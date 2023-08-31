Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $191.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.51 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.65.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth $2,349,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

