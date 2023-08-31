Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70,199 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.17% of Leidos worth $21,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LDOS stock opened at $97.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.78. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.25.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

