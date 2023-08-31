Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 558,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,855,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on LESL. Piper Sandler downgraded Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $610.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.08 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 37.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,939,728.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,939,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,271.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

