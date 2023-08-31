Lewis H. Ferguson Sells 650 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $45,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.70. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $39,772,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $31,099,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 422.7% in the second quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after buying an additional 261,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after buying an additional 210,120 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

