Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Given Buy Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Live Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $33.67 on Monday. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

