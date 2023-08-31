Liberty Live Group’s (LLYVA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVAFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Live Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

LLYVA opened at $33.39 on Monday. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

