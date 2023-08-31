LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.08.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $294,611.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 116,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of a data collaboration platform in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

