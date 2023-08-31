LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 3.6%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. 630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 33,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, July 23rd.

LiveWire Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVWR. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in LiveWire Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in LiveWire Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in LiveWire Group during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 904.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Featured Articles

