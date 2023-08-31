Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $11.93 per share.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LULU
Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.5 %
LULU opened at $376.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.00 and a 200 day moving average of $358.03. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $277.50 and a 12 month high of $394.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.