Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $11.93 per share.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.60.

LULU opened at $376.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.00 and a 200 day moving average of $358.03. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $277.50 and a 12 month high of $394.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

