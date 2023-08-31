Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 37,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 122,188 shares.The stock last traded at $53.10 and had previously closed at $53.42.

The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.79 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 31.40%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Trading Down 4.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.