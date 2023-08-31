Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.
MPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th.
MPW stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,054.55%.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.
